Woman charged with assault after boy allegedly hit with canoe paddle

File image of Conham River Park in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

A woman has been charged months after an incident in which a boy was allegedly hit in the face with a canoe paddle.

Fay Johnson, 32, has been served with a postal requisition to attend Bristol Magistrates’ Court on December 15.

Avon and Somerset Police said Johnson, of Yate, south Gloucestershire, would face a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm.

A 12-year-old boy suffered a head injury during the incident at Conham River Park in Bristol on March 26 this year.

A woman's due to face an assault ABH charge after a boy, 12, suffered a head injury on 26 March #Bristol.The boy's family have been updated. There should be no reporting, commentary or sharing info online which could prejudice court proceedings.More: https://t.co/gPLRsz7Tlq pic.twitter.com/nkk0bnoPcG — Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) October 21, 2022

In a statement, police said the Crown Prosecution Service had authorised the charge against Johnson.

A spokesman said the boy and his family, who raised concerns about the initial handling of the case, had been updated.

Mike Buck, neighbourhood chief inspector at the force, said: “We have listened to the concerns of the family and the community and identified and carried out further investigation.

“This is a now a matter for the court and it’s important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.”