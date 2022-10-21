Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Woman charged with assault after boy allegedly hit with canoe paddle

UK NewsPublished:

Fay Johnson will appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on December 15.

File image of Conham River Park in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
File image of Conham River Park in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

A woman has been charged months after an incident in which a boy was allegedly hit in the face with a canoe paddle.

Fay Johnson, 32, has been served with a postal requisition to attend Bristol Magistrates’ Court on December 15.

Avon and Somerset Police said Johnson, of Yate, south Gloucestershire, would face a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm.

A 12-year-old boy suffered a head injury during the incident at Conham River Park in Bristol on March 26 this year.

In a statement, police said the Crown Prosecution Service had authorised the charge against Johnson.

A spokesman said the boy and his family, who raised concerns about the initial handling of the case, had been updated.

Mike Buck, neighbourhood chief inspector at the force, said: “We have listened to the concerns of the family and the community and identified and carried out further investigation.

“This is a now a matter for the court and it’s important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.”

The charges came after officers revisited the initial investigation into the incident, the force confirmed.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News