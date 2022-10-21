Rishi Sunak ‘wins enough support to progress in Tory leadership campaign’

The free mkt experiment is over – it’s been a low point in our Party’s great history.

The reset begins.

Time for centrist, stable, fiscally responsible Government offering credible domestic & international leadership.

Honoured to be the 100th Tory MP to support #Ready4Rishi pic.twitter.com/bOmlQLrtQn

— Tobias Ellwood MP (@Tobias_Ellwood) October 21, 2022