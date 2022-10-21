Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rishi Sunak ‘wins enough support to progress in Tory leadership campaign’

UK NewsPublished:

The former chancellor is the first candidate to be the next prime minister believed to have reached the 100-nomination threshold.

Conservative leadership bid
Conservative leadership bid

Rishi Sunak is believed to have become the first Tory leadership candidate to have amassed sufficient support to make it to the ballot of Conservative colleagues.

The former chancellor’s supporters said on Friday night he had received nominations from 100 Tory MPs to pass the threshold required way ahead of Monday’s deadline.

Boris Johnson was lagging behind, though like Mr Sunak has not formally declared – unlike Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt who became the first to confirm her candidacy.

But Mr Johnson has told allies he is “up for it” and would fly back from his holiday in the Dominican Republic to enter the race.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News