Retail sales fall more than expected after Queen’s funeral

High streets and supermarkets witnessed another sales slump last month as shops were knocked by customers’ continued cost-of-living concerns and closures for the Queen’s state funeral.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that UK retail sales volumes declined by 1.4% last month.

It came after a 1.7% decline in August.

However, it was notably worse than expected, after a consensus of economists predicted retail sales would only fall 0.5% for the month.

Retail sales volumes fell by 1.4% in September, following August's 1.7% fall.

The ONS said food stores saw sales particularly drop, sliding by 1.8% in September, continuing a downward trend since summer last year when pandemic restrictions were eased on hospitality.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “Retail sales continued to fall in September after a weak August, and consumers are now buying less than before the pandemic.

“Drops were seen across all main areas of retailing, with falling sales in food stores making the largest contribution.