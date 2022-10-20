Notification Settings

Rail line to be closed for several days after train derailment

Published:

The incident means no trains can run in either direction between Carlisle and Newcastle.

Rail tracks
Rail tracks

A rail line across northern England will be closed for several days after a freight train derailed.

Network Rail said carriages carrying cement came off the track near Carlisle, Cumbria shortly after 8pm on Wednesday.

This has blocked the route between Carlisle and Newcastle in both directions, affecting train operator Northern.

The incident where the railway crosses the River Petteril is likely to have caused “significant damage” to the railway bridge, track and lineside equipment, according to Network Rail.

The infrastructure management company added: “The route is expected to be entirely closed to all trains for several days.”

