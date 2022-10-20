Millions skipping meals or struggling to buy healthy food – Which?

Cost of living

Millions of households are skipping meals or finding it hard to put healthy food on the table as they struggle with the cost-of-living crisis, Which? research suggests.

Among the 9% who said they are finding it “very difficult” to get by, half (50%) said their household was skipping meals, as did 26% of those who are finding the current situation “quite difficult”.

Almost half of all consumers (46%) said they were finding it harder to eat healthily compared to before the crisis, rising to 78% of those finding it very difficult financially.

Which? is calling on supermarkets to help their customers with clearer pricing, promotions targeted at supporting shoppers on low incomes and by ensuring budget lines are widely available, particularly in locations where people need them most.

The consumer group’s survey found that 85% of people in the UK are making an adjustment to save money on food as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, most commonly by looking out for food items on promotion.

Half (50%) of respondents said they were trading down to cheaper products than they were buying previously.

The findings come as inflation last month returned to the 40-year high it hit earlier this summer after food prices soared.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index inflation reached 10.1% in September, compared with 9.9% in August, driven by food prices leaping by 14.5% on last year.

Even among those who reported living comfortably, 47% said they were taking measures to save money on food.

The poll found 42% of households are buying expensive or treat foods less often and 36% are shopping around in supermarkets, other stores or online.

Almost one in five said they had bought more frozen food to cut costs (18%), around one in 10 (12%) said they had resorted to skipping meals and 5% said that they were buying more ready meals or microwave meals.

Sue Davies, Which? head of food policy, said: “The devastating impact of the cost-of-living crisis is, worryingly, leading to millions of people skipping meals or struggling to put healthy meals on the table.

“Supermarkets have a crucial role to play in supporting their customers through this very difficult time.