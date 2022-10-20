Notification Settings

Live: Downing St latest as Liz Truss announces resignation as Prime Minister

UK News

Though she insisted on Wednesday she is a ‘fighter, not a quitter’, a growing number of her MPs had said it was time for Ms Truss to go.

Prime Minister Liz Truss
After just weeks in the top job, Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced she will resign as Prime Minister.

Though she insisted on Wednesday she is a “fighter, not a quitter”, a growing number of her MPs had said she should reconsider her stance – after a series of humiliating U-turns already.

Earlier, Downing Street sources said Ms Truss invited Sir Graham Brady, the powerful chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers, to 10 Downing Street for a hastily arranged meeting.

1.39pm

Liz Truss has announced she will resign as Prime Minister.

1.28pm

More than a dozen Conservative MPs have now called for Liz Truss to resign.

Thursday saw nine Tories – including some who supported Ms Truss for the party leadership – add their voices to calls for the Prime Minister to step down.

