Live: Downing St latest as Liz Truss announces resignation as Prime Minister

Prime Minister Liz Truss

After just weeks in the top job, Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced she will resign as Prime Minister.

Though she insisted on Wednesday she is a “fighter, not a quitter”, a growing number of her MPs had said she should reconsider her stance – after a series of humiliating U-turns already.

Earlier, Downing Street sources said Ms Truss invited Sir Graham Brady, the powerful chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers, to 10 Downing Street for a hastily arranged meeting.

1.39pm

1.28pm

More than a dozen Conservative MPs have now called for Liz Truss to resign.