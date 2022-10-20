Suspect caught by members of public after woman stabbed in coffee shop

Woman stabbed in Edgware Road

Members of the public chased and caught an alleged knifeman after a woman was stabbed in a west London coffee shop.

The woman, in her 30s, was treated at the scene and taken to hospital following the attack at a cafe in Edgware Road on Thursday morning, the Metropolitan Police said.

A man was detained by members of the public and has been taken to hospital.

A woman was stabbed in an attack at a coffee shop in Edgware Road, west London, Met Police said (PA/ William Janes)

The owner of a shop across the road said a group of men chased and beat the suspected attacker and held him before police arrived.

Omar Awada, 47, said: “He tried to run away but the local guys managed to catch him and they beat him until the police came.

“It was like Tom And Jerry, they were on him right and left, the guys”, Mr Awada said.

Forensics investigators have been combing the scene for evidence and taking photographs.

A police cordon was set up around Maison Du Sultan and a neighbouring Costa coffee shop, with officers standing guard.

A glass shisha pipe lay on its side on the ground outside the front door of Maison Du Sultan, while three chairs and a small table were also knocked over.

A first aid bag could be seen next to a coat and a pair of boots in a neighbouring doorway. These were later collected in a clear plastic bag by a police officer.

The force said it is believed the victim and suspect are known to each other.