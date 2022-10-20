Comic strip starring Sir Paul McCartney goes on display

Artist Nigel Parkinson

A comic strip starring Sir Paul McCartney which was never published has gone on display in a museum.

The Little Sir Paul McCartney cartoon was created for The Dandy by cartoonist Nigel Parkinson, but was never used.

Now, the half-finished storyboard has gone on display at the Liverpool Beatles Museum.

The story board for the unused “Little Sir Paul McCartney” comic strip (Peter Byrne/PA)

In 1963, the Beatles star told NME magazine it was his dream to appear in The Dandy.

Although the Little Sir Paul McCartney concept was never completed, he did feature in the comic in 2012.

The final issue saw Sir Paul make a cameo appearance, drawn by Mr Parkinson, alongside characters including Desperate Dan.

Mr Parkinson – who draws Dennis the Menace for The Beano – said he sent the star two copies of the comic after it sold out in his local shop.

Artwork and a copy of the Dandy which features former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney on display at the Beatles Museum in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

He said: “He emailed me to say: ‘Thanks so much, it was brilliant.’

“He told me some members of his family said it was the greatest thing he’d ever been associated with.”

The previously unseen Little Sir Paul McCartney strip shows the musician waking up in bed, with the Liver Building visible through his window, and catching a bus before being chased by fans.

It references some of his famous lyrics, from songs including A Hard Day’s Night, Ticket to Ride and I Want To Hold Your Hand.

The story board for the unused “Little Sir Paul McCartney” comic strip (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Parkinson had previously created similar comic strips for X Factor judge Simon Cowell and presenters Ant and Dec.

He said: “It was nerve-wracking drawing Sir Paul.

“I’ve drawn lots of celebrities before and normally I capture them quite quickly but I have been looking at him on TV since 1962, have seen him in magazines and I’ve seen him in concert a couple of times, so I thought it would be quite hard to capture all the different factors of his personality.”

Storyboards for the uncompleted cartoon strip and the version which was published have gone on display together in the Mathew Street museum.

The museum, which houses a wide range of Beatles memorabilia, is owned by Roag Best, the brother of the band’s original drummer Pete.