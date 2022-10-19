Police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a child

James Ford court case

A police officer is facing a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty of raping a girl under the age of 13 and of wiping his phone to try to pervert the course of justice.

James Ford, 31, of Hertfordshire Police, was found guilty of 10 counts of sexual abuse against the same child following less than a day of deliberation by jurors at Cambridge Crown Court.

The bearded defendant, formerly of Bishop’s Stortford, was found guilty of four counts of rape, four of sexual assault and two of causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.

He was also found guilty of carrying out an act tending and intended to pervert the course of public justice, in that he “deliberately wiped his phone by factory resetting his Samsung Mobile phone”.

Hertfordshire Police officer James Ford outside Cambridge Crown Court, where he was found guilty of raping a child (Joe Giddens/PA)

The offences, which had been denied by the defendant, who served as an intervention officer, happened between 2019 and 2021.

Hertfordshire Police said Ford was suspended from duties in November last year.

The judge in the case, Mr Justice Simon Bryan, remanded Ford in custody ahead of sentencing on Friday.