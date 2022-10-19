LS Lowry painting Going To The Match sells at auction for £6.6 million

ARTS Lowry/Going to the Match

LS Lowry’s painting Going To The Match has sold at auction for a record-breaking £6.6 million.

The artwork depicts a bustling throng of people gathered at Burnden Park football stadium, former home of Bolton Wanderers.

It was among a series of paintings that went under the hammer at Christie’s modern British and Irish art evening sale on Wednesday.

The sale of the artwork, organised by The Players Foundation, has been the subject of controversy previously, with the Mayor of Salford, Paul Dennett, saying the new owner of the painting must keep it “free to access”.

The total sum is a new record price for a work by Lowry sold at auction.

Mr Dennett previously told the PA news agency that keeping the work in an art gallery free of charge would become “all the more important” in the current economic climate.

My letter to people of means, encouraging them to save L.S. Lowry’s iconic painting: “Going to the Match”, so it can continue to be free to access for people @The_Lowry, as it has over the past 22 years, as part of the biggest collection of L.S. Lowry’s works in the world.?????? pic.twitter.com/T00v1ONOzJ — SalfordMayor (@salford_mayor) October 1, 2022

“The cost-of-living crisis has really highlighted how difficult things that many people might take for granted these days, so being able to go to an art gallery free of charge is going to become all the more important,” he told PA.

The mayor added that he would ideally want the painting to be in public ownership but it would also be great to see “members of the football community or someone from the Greater Manchester area” purchase the piece and make sure it is “publicly available and free to access”.

But Julia Fawcett, chief executive of the Lowry museum and gallery, told PA that the gallery was not in a position to buy the painting, which had been estimated to fetch up to £8 million.

In 1999, Going To The Match was bought by the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) for £1,926,500 including buyer’s premium at Sotheby’s – setting a record price at auction for a Lowry and any modern British painting.