Inflation surges back to 40-year high after food prices soar

Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose 8.8% in the year to Sept 2022, up from 8.6% in Aug.

This return to July’s recent high was mainly driven by rising food prices.

➡️ https://t.co/FAr33KMgCL pic.twitter.com/3wIP43yb4M

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) October 19, 2022