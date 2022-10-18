Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Prison officer denies having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with inmate

UK NewsPublished:

Ruth Shmylo, 25, denies becoming involved with the male prisoner while at HMP Parc in Bridgend.

Ruth Shmylo court case
Ruth Shmylo court case

A female prison officer has pleaded not guilty to having an “inappropriate relationship” with an inmate.

Ruth Shmylo, 25, from Pontypridd, South Wales, denies becoming involved with the male prisoner at the category B jail HMP Parc in Bridgend.

Shmylo appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday wearing a white T-shirt and grey blazer and spoke only to confirm her name, age, address and plea.

She will face trial in September next year charged with misconduct in public office.

The full charge says: “Between 1st December 2020 and 16th April 2021 at HMP Parc while acting as a public officer, namely a prison custody officer, wilfully and without reasonable excuse or justification misconducted yourself in a way which amounted to an abuse of the public’s trust in the office holder by engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a prisoner.”

The next hearing will take place on September 11 next year.

Shmylo was released on unconditional bail.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News