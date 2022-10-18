Petrol prices rise for first time since early July

A petrol pump

Average petrol prices have risen for the first time since early July, figures show.

Statistics from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy show the average cost of a litre of the fuel at UK forecourts on Monday was 162.8p.

That was up from 162.1p a week ago, and was the first weekly increase since the seven days to July 4.

The price rise comes after several countries cut their output of oil to boost its value.

Recent strikes at refineries in France also pushed up wholesale costs.