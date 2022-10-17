The King to meet with refugee families in Aberdeen

The King meets crowds

The King will meet with families settled in Aberdeen from Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan as part of a programme to re-settle refugees in the city.

On Monday, the monarch will hear how Aberdeen City Council programmes have supported people as well as meet with local dignitaries including Inna Skvortsova, the lead welcome hub officer and a Ukrainian woman who arrived earlier this year as part of the Ukrainian resettlement programme and now has a full-time role at the council.

He will join a reception in the Town and County Hall in the Town House where he will meet Afghan, Syrian and Ukrainian families who have been supported by Government Schemes in Aberdeen.

The King on a visit to Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The King will also have an opportunity to hear personal stories from families on their evacuation, their arrival in Aberdeen and some of the challenges they have faced.

Before his departure, a choir made up of school children, university students and some of the refugee families will sing The Northern Lights Of Old Aberdeen.

As Prince of Wales, Charles carried out a number of engagements with refugee communities.

During an official visit to Jordan in November 2021, the King visited the Al Nuzha Community Centre which is supported by UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and met refugee families receiving UK assistance through UNHCR.

Aberdeen has resettled around 1,000 Ukrainian refugees, with capacity for more.