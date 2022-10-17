More commuter chaos expected as Just Stop Oil activists remain on major bridge

Just Stop Oil protest

Commuters are set for further rush-hour chaos on Tuesday morning as Just Stop Oil protesters are determined to remain on top of the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge until they are “brought down”, the group has said.

The major road bridge linking Essex and Kent was closed after it was scaled by two climbers from the group, whose demands include that the Government “halts all new oil and gas licences and consents”.

The closure of the M25 Dartford Crossing caused delays of two hours during rush hour on Monday, with six miles of congestion on the anti-clockwise carriageway and five miles in the opposite direction, National Highways said.

Similar disruption is set for the morning rush hour on Tuesday after the group said the activists will remain on the bridge’s masts all night.

A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil told the PA news agency on Monday evening that the protesters were “all set up” to spend the night on top of the bridge.

“They’re not going to come down in the dark, and the bridge is still closed,” she said.

“So they will have closed the M25 for over 24 hours, at least.

“My understanding is that they are going to stay up there until they’re brought down, that’s my understanding at the moment.

“I don’t know how they’re going to be brought down, and I’m not sure the police do either at the moment.”

The spokesperson added that the group has further actions planned in London throughout October.

Essex Police said officers were called shortly before 3.50am on Monday to a report that two people had climbed on to the bridge at the Dartford Crossing.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said his priorities were to “keep people safe and keep Essex moving”.

“We anticipate the bridge will remain closed through this evening’s rush hour,” he said.

(Just Stop Oil/PA)

“I know this will be frustrating for anyone wanting to use the bridge and I want to be clear – our priorities are to keep people safe and keep Essex moving.

“We will take action against anyone who puts life in danger or thinks they can selfishly stop others getting to work or getting on with their lives.”

An Essex Police spokesman said it was a “complex operation” due to how high the protesters had climbed.

“The QEII bridge is closed to allow us to resolve the situation as safely as possible and a diversion is in place through the tunnel,” he said.

“This is a complex operation due to the height at which the protesters are currently situated and it may take some time, but we are working as quickly as possible.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding and will keep you updated through the day.”

Just Stop Oil said: “Two climbers ascended the two 84m masts on the north side of the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, forcing the police to stop traffic from entering the bridge,” adding: “It is expected that the bridge will remain shut for at least 24 hours.”

I'm willing to do this 'cos I'm not willing to sit back and see everything burn – Morgan, Civil Engineer Our corrupt politics is causing this disruption, it will end when gov #EndsNewOilandGas Donate https://t.co/HBHsudWj6v#QEIIBridge #FreeLouis #FreeJosh #Soup pic.twitter.com/hly5HnUDS2 — Just Stop Oil ⚖️?? (@JustStop_Oil) October 17, 2022

Morgan Trowland, 39, a bridge design engineer from London, said in a statement released by Just Stop Oil: “As a professional civil engineer, each year as I renew my registration I commit to acting within our code of ethics, which requires me to safeguard human life and welfare and the environment.

“Our Government has enacted suicidal laws to accelerate oil production, killing human life and destroying our environment.

“I can’t challenge this madness in my desk job, designing bridges, so I’m taking direct action, occupying the QEII bridge until the Government stops all new oil.”

Another protester, identified as Marcus, 33, a teacher from London, said: “Only direct action will now help to reach the social tipping point we so urgently need.”

The A282 Dartford Crossing is the only way to cross the Thames east of London by road.

The 1.7-mile QEII Bridge southbound and two 0.8-mile tunnels northbound link Essex and Kent.