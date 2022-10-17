Notification Settings

Man accused of murdering woman in Peru remanded in custody

UK NewsPublished:

Jorge Garay, of Dartford, entered no plea at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Lima in Peru

A man from Kent has appeared in court accused of murdering a woman in Peru.

Jorge Garay, 46, of Hythe Street, Dartford, is charged with killing 36-year-old Karla Godoy in Carabayllo, north Lima, between September 21 and October 2.

Garay, who was known to Ms Godoy, spoke via an interpreter to confirm his name, age and address at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He did not enter a plea.

Garay was arrested in London on Saturday before the Crown Prosecution Service authorised the charge on Sunday.

Officers from Kent Police are continuing to work closely with the Peruvian authorities as part of the investigation.

Garay has been remanded in custody and will appear next at Canterbury Crown Court on Wednesday.

