What the papers say – October 16

British newspapers

The papers on Sunday are led by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s plans for the mini-budget.

The Sunday Times, The Sunday Telegraph and The Independent report the new Chancellor is set to delay Liz Truss’s 1p cut to income tax in a massive overhaul of the Government’s economic plan.

Sunday Times: Hunt takes full control as plotters circle wounded PM #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CZJO0iSVxU — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) October 15, 2022

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Hunt delays 1p tax cut as Bank backs Chancellor'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/VURQYPn5Tw — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 15, 2022

Independent digital front: Hunt rips up PM's plans #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GFDshayiFI — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) October 15, 2022

Meanwhile, The Observer and Sunday Express both carry stories on senior Conservatives preparing for talks to oust Ms Truss as PM.

Observer: Tories in talks to oust Truss #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ANgcLkajia — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) October 15, 2022

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is the leading candidate to replace her, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Sunday Mirror: TORIES WANT BIG BEN FOR PM #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1qHfDkplTk — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) October 15, 2022

Elsewhere, Sunday People reports on a possible “huge joint walkout” over the cost-of-living crisis.

Sunday People: A MILLION WORKERS SET TO STRIKE #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UP4TKDfxEm — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) October 15, 2022