Tory MP Tobias Ellwood has whip restored

Glad to be off the (Odesa) naughty step & back in Pty as we enter this re-set.

J Hunt’s wise inclusion evokes my recent article.?We thrive when governing as ‘One Nation’ Tories harnessing a coalition of talent – solving economic crises via sound money & fiscal responsibility. pic.twitter.com/4MLI1EX975

— Tobias Ellwood MP (@Tobias_Ellwood) October 15, 2022