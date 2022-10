Sadiq Khan: Kwasi Kwarteng not the only problem with Liz Truss’ Government

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan has said the problems affecting the current Tory Government do not just lie with the former chancellor – but also with Liz Truss.

The Mayor of London said the responsibility for Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget which has brought turmoil to the financial market also lies with the Prime Minister.

Speaking before the chancellor was sacked, Mr Khan told the PA news agency this morning: “I’ve never known a more incompetent Government. I’ve never known a Government with such a bad start than Liz Truss’ Government.

“I’ve never known a budget as bad as (the) kamikaze mini-budget from Kwasi Kwarteng. I think it’s really important that Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng undo the damage done by the mini-budget.

“It’s quite clear it’s the mini-budget that led to the markets essentially crashing and the pound going through the floor.

“They’ve got to do a U-turn on all the bad stuff in the mini-budget. They’ve got to be supporting families, not just by borrowing, but having a windfall (tax) on these (energy companies).”

“If it needs to happen, certain members of her Cabinet should be sacked. What Liz Truss should do is give the British public the opportunity for voting for a fresh start and have a general election.”

The grand opening of Battersea Power Station in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Labour politician Mr Khan also said he had an “oh my God” reaction when he learned that the then-chancellor had gone to the annual International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting in Washington.

He added: “This is not just at Kwasi Kwarteng’s door, this is Liz Truss’s mini-budget.

“Some of the things announced in the mini-budget were the things she promised during the Conservative leadership contest.

“She made promises to a small number of Conservative members and donors and now those chicks have come home to roost.

“The irony is the Conservatives worship the market, but it’s quite clear the market doesn’t worship the Tories.”

Members of the public enter the Power Station, at the grand opening of Battersea Power Station in London

Mr Khan was at Battersea Power Station on Friday for the official opening of the development.

The 10-year project has transformed the derelict building into a retail, housing and entertainment location.

But the Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPSDC) has received criticism from the local Labour-run council Wandsworth, which refused to attend the opening.

The councillors claim that a small fraction, 9%, of the 4,000 new homes planned, will be affordable. BPSDC has stated 20% of the homes built will be affordable.

When Mr Khan, a Labour mayor, was asked why he decided to attend, he told PA: “I’m disappointed, there is not enough affordable housing, 9% is not enough, but that’s a legacy from the old Conservative council and the former mayor.”