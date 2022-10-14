Notification Settings

In Pictures: Harry Potter and Cracker star Robbie Coltrane

The Scottish star played Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid and starred as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald in crime drama Cracker.

Robbie Coltrane

Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane has died aged 72.

The Scottish star was best known for playing Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid and starring as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie “Fitz” Fitzgerald in ITV’s crime drama Cracker.

A giant envelope containing a letter calling for Britain to support a nuclear bomb test ban treaty is delivered to the Prime Minister on October 1 1987. From the left are celebrities Emma Thompson, Anna Carteret, Robbie Coltrane and Bill Oddie with second from the right Sir Rudolf Peierls, the designer of the first atom bomb, in a beret
A letter calling for Britain to support a nuclear bomb test ban treaty is delivered to the prime minister in 1987 – from the left are Emma Thompson, Anna Carteret, Robbie Coltrane and Bill Oddie, with second from the right Sir Rudolf Peierls, the designer of the first atom bomb (PA)
Television rogue Del Boy Trotter (actor David Jason) tackles the competition the only way he knows how - by trying to throttle his rival Robbie Coltrane (l) on February 14 1988. Both actors have been nominated for the best TV actor category in next month’s Bafta awards - David for his role in Porterhouse Blue and Robbie for his role in Tutti Frutti
Robbie Coltrane and David Jason on February 14 1988 – both actors were nominated for the best TV actor category at the following month’s Bafta awards, Jason for his role in Porterhouse Blue and Coltrane for his role in Tutti Frutti (PA)
Villains of the new James Bond film Goldeneye line up in front of a tank during a photocall at Leavesden Airfield, Herts, on January 22 1995. L/R, Alan Cumming who is Boris, Sean Bean who plays rouge agent 006, Alec Trevelyan, Gottfried John who is Ourumov and Robbie Coltrane who plays Valentin. Christmas 1995 is the projected world-wide release date for the 40 million thriller
Villains of the new James Bond film Goldeneye in front of a tank during a photocall at Leavesden Airfield, Hertfordshire, on January 22 1995 – from left to right are Alan Cumming, Sean Bean, Gottfried John and Robbie Coltrane (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
CRACKER
Cracker stars Geraldine Somerville, Robbie Coltrane, Lorcan Cranitch and Ricky Tomlinson in October 1995 ahead of the crime drama’s return for its third and final series (PA)
Warming up before a charity football match in aid of the Calton Athletic drugs rehabilition and prevention project are actors (l/r), Ewan McGregor, Phil Kay and Robbie Coltrane on June 11 1997
Warming up before a charity football match in 1997 in aid of the Calton Athletic drugs rehabilitation and prevention project are Ewan McGregor, Phil Kay and Robbie Coltrane (Chris Bacon/PA)

Coltrane featured in another classic British franchise when he played KGB man Valentin Zukovsky in Bond film Goldeneye in 1995 and played the same character in The World Is Not Enough.

Actor and comedian Robbie Coltrane arrives for the European Charity Premiere of the James Bond film “The World Is Not Enough” at the Odeon Leicester Square, London, on November 22 1999
Robbie Coltrane arrives for the European charity premiere of the James Bond film The World Is Not Enough at the Odeon Leicester Square, London, on November 22 1999 (Peter Jordan/PA)
Then chancellor Gordon Brown poses with actor Robbie Coltrane dressed as Father Christmas at a Christmas party at No 11 Downing Street, London, on December 3 2001.
Then chancellor Gordon Brown poses with actor Robbie Coltrane dressed as Father Christmas at a Christmas party at No 11 Downing Street, London, on December 3 2001 (PA)

Arguably Coltrane’s best known role came in the Harry Potter film series as he starred in all eight movies as Rubeus Hagrid alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

The 6ft 1in actor, who was personally selected by author JK Rowling, is said to have only taken the role of the giant after his children urged him to.

Actors Robbie Coltrane (rear), and (from left) Rupert Grint Emma Watson and Warwick Davis at Kingscross Station, central London, for the Harry Potter & The Philosopher’s Stone – DVD & video launch party on May 8 2002
Robbie Coltrane at King’s Cross station, central London, for the Harry Potter & The Philosopher’s Stone DVD and video launch party on May 8 2002 (Andy Butterton/PA)
The stars of Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets, from left to right; Rupert Grint, Robbie Coltrane, Daniel Radcliffe Emma Watson, during the worldwide launch of the DVD/VHS at Leavesden Studios in north London on April 8 2003
The stars of Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets Rupert Grint, Robbie Coltrane, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson during the worldwide launch of the DVD/VHS at Leavesden Studios in north London on April 8 2003 (Yui Mok/PA)

Coltrane’s collection of accolades culminated with an OBE award from the Queen in 2006 for services to drama.

Actor Robbie Coltrane with his OBE after receiving it from the Queen at Buckingham Palace, London, on March 2 2006
Robbie Coltrane with his OBE after receiving it from the Queen at Buckingham Palace on March 2 2006 (Andrew Parsons/PA)
Robbie Coltrane arrives for the UK premiere of Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix at the Odeon Leicester Square, central London, on July 3 2007
Robbie Coltrane arrives for the UK premiere of Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix at the Odeon Leicester Square, central London, on July 3 2007 (Ian West/PA)
Hollywood star Robbie Coltrane with Carol Smillie as they attend the return of a historic Scottish steam engine to the city of Glasgow after 60 years in South Africa, the ceremony held in George Square is Glasgow Museums’ largest ever acquisition August 24 2007
Hollywood star Robbie Coltrane with Carol Smillie as they attended the return of a historic Scottish steam engine in 2007 to Glasgow after 60 years in South Africa (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Robbie Coltrane, Peter Capaldi and Richard Wilson arrive at the British Academy Scotland Awards 2011 at the Radisson Hotel in Glasgow on November 13 2011
Robbie Coltrane, Peter Capaldi and Richard Wilson arrive at the British Academy Scotland Awards 2011 at the Radisson Hotel in Glasgow on November 13 2011 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Robbie Coltrane and Kelly Macdonald arriving at the film premiere for Brave at the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh on June 30 2012
Robbie Coltrane and Kelly Macdonald arriving at the film premiere for Brave at the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh on June 30 2012 (David Cheskin/PA)
Actor Robbie Coltrane with TV presenter Muriel Gray during the opening of Glasgow School of Art’s new £30 million Reid building on April 9 2014
Robbie Coltrane with TV presenter Muriel Gray during the opening of Glasgow School of Art’s new £30 million Reid building on April 9 2014 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
