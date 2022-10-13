Truss needs chance to settle in, says Leadsom

Liz Truss and Dame Andrea Leadsom in 2019

Conservative former minister Dame Andrea Leadsom has said Liz Truss “needs a chance to settle in” amid criticism of her leadership.

The Prime Minister has come under intense pressure from Tory MPs to abandon her economic plan following a market backlash to the measures.

However, former energy secretary Dame Andrea said Ms Truss must be given a chance to “get things under control”.

Picking up her damehood at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, she told the PA news agency: “I think we all have to give the Prime Minister a chance to settle in.

Dame Andrea Leadsom from Slapton is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)

“There’s been a huge amount of turmoil over the last few weeks within the nation, and the Prime Minister must be given a chance to get things under control and start to make progress on what is a very important agenda of growing the economy.”

Dame Andrea, who initially backed Penny Mordaunt in the Conservative Party leadership contest in the summer, said the investiture was a refreshing break from the busy morning in Westminster.

It came amid questions about Ms Truss’s leadership after little more than a month in the job.

Pressure has been ramped up on the Government since its mini-budget, due to days of turmoil on the financial markets, a fall in the value of the pound and rises in the cost of borrowing and mortgage rates.

At a meeting of the backbench 1922 Committee in Westminster on Wednesday, Commons Education Committee chairman Robert Halfon told Ms Truss she had “trashed the last 10 years of workers’ Conservatism”.