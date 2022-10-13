Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Truss needs chance to settle in, says Leadsom

UK NewsPublished:

Former energy secretary Dame Andrea Leadsom was speaking after picking up her damehood at Buckingham Palace.

Liz Truss and Dame Andrea Leadsom in 2019
Liz Truss and Dame Andrea Leadsom in 2019

Conservative former minister Dame Andrea Leadsom has said Liz Truss “needs a chance to settle in” amid criticism of her leadership.

The Prime Minister has come under intense pressure from Tory MPs to abandon her economic plan following a market backlash to the measures.

However, former energy secretary Dame Andrea said Ms Truss must be given a chance to “get things under control”.

Picking up her damehood at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, she told the PA news agency: “I think we all have to give the Prime Minister a chance to settle in.

Dame Andrea Leadsom from Slapton is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace
Dame Andrea Leadsom from Slapton is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)

“There’s been a huge amount of turmoil over the last few weeks within the nation, and the Prime Minister must be given a chance to get things under control and start to make progress on what is a very important agenda of growing the economy.”

Dame Andrea, who initially backed Penny Mordaunt in the Conservative Party leadership contest in the summer, said the investiture was a refreshing break from the busy morning in Westminster.

It came amid questions about Ms Truss’s leadership after little more than a month in the job.

Pressure has been ramped up on the Government since its mini-budget, due to days of turmoil on the financial markets, a fall in the value of the pound and rises in the cost of borrowing and mortgage rates.

At a meeting of the backbench 1922 Committee in Westminster on Wednesday, Commons Education Committee chairman Robert Halfon told Ms Truss she had “trashed the last 10 years of workers’ Conservatism”.

However, supporters have insisted her tax-cutting, pro-growth agenda must be allowed to progress.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News