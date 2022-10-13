Three arrested in murder inquiry after father found dead in block of flats

Ali Salih Abdalaah

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a father-of-two found fatally injured in the hallway of a block of flats.

West Midlands Police named the victim as 36-year-old Ali Salih Abdalaah.

He was discovered in a high-rise in Guild Close, in the Ladywood area of Birmingham, at about 9.10am on Saturday.

The force said it had detained two men, aged 22 and 29, as well as a 41-year-old woman, and all three were still in custody for questioning.

Paying tribute in a statement issued through the police, Mr Abdalaah’s family said: “Ali was a very humble man with a smile on his face all the time.