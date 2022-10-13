Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Senior police officer suspended after misconduct allegation

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The officer has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, Greater Manchester Police said.

A police van
A police van

A senior police officer has been suspended after an allegation of misconduct, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force said it has referred the unnamed high ranking officer to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for investigation.

Deputy Chief Constable Terry Woods said: “Following an allegation of misconduct, a senior officer has been suspended from duty and referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for investigation into their standards of professional behaviour.”

An IOPC spokesman told the PA news agency: “We are waiting for a referral from GMP and will assess the available information to determine if any further action is required from us.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News