Penny Mordaunt: My resting face is that of a bulldog chewing a wasp

Penny Mordaunt said her resting face is that of a “bulldog chewing a wasp” as she responded to accusations from Labour that she could not even “muster a nod” for Liz Truss during Prime Minister’s Questions.

On Wednesday, Ms Truss faced MPs in the Commons for the first time since Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget unleashed chaos in the financial markets.

The Commons Leader, who was sitting on the frontbench as the PM answered questions, gained traction on social media with several users claiming her facial expression remained set throughout the session.

The lack of emotion on Ms Mordaunt’s face did not go unnoticed by Labour either, with shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire directly addressing it at business questions.

She said: “Funereal, unspeakably bleak, just some of the last night savage stream of consciousness flowing from the 1922 Committee of Tory backbench MPs. Dear, oh dear.

“The country’s economic outlook almost as grim as the faces on the benches opposite during PMQs … the Leader of the House couldn’t even muster a nod for her Prime Minister. Why would she?”

Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire mentioned Penny Mordaunt’s apparent lack of emotion during PMQs at business questions (House of Commons/PA)

Ms Mordaunt replied: “First of all, let me address the comments the honourable lady makes about my facial expressions: my resting face is that of a bulldog chewing a wasp, and people shouldn’t read too much into that.”

The Commons Leader’s remarks during an event at the Conservative Party conference that “our policy is great but our comms is shit” were also humorously picked apart by Labour.

Ms Debbonaire said: “I think I saw the right honourable lady saying our policies are great but our comms are shhh … shocking. Let’s go with that to keep it parliamentary.

“Now, on comms of course I agree, but people across the country know that her policies, her Government’s policies, are also shhh … shocking, too.”

Ms Mordaunt defended herself, saying she was “playing the crowd as I was addressing a room full of communication professionals”.