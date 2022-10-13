Number of hospital patients in England with Covid-19 tops 10,000

A nurse walking through a Covid ward

The number of hospital patients in England testing positive for Covid-19 has climbed to its highest level since the end of July, as the latest wave of infections continues to spread.

A total of 10,608 people with coronavirus were in hospital as of 8am on October 12, according to NHS England.

This is up 10% from 9,631 a week earlier and is the highest figure since July 29.

Patient numbers topped 14,000 in mid-July at the peak of the wave of infections caused by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus, then fell steadily until mid-September.

(PA Graphics)

Numbers have risen in recent weeks, signalling Covid-19 is once again becoming more prevalent.

The rate of increase has slowed in recent days, however.

The jump of 10% in the seven days to October 12 is much lower than the rise of 37% in the seven days to October 5.

Covid-19 hospital data is currently published once a week on a Thursday.

The latest figures show most regions are continuing to see a rise in patients, though levels have fallen slightly in north-west England and south-west England.

All numbers remain well below those reached during the early waves of the pandemic.

Around two-thirds of patients in hospital who test positive for Covid-19 are being treated primarily for something else.

But they need to be isolated from patients who do not have the virus, putting extra demands on staff already struggling to clear a record backlog of treatment.

(PA Graphics)

Separate figures published on Thursday showed the number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment stood at seven million at the end of August, a new record high.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said the increase in patients with Covid-19 was causing “continued pressure” on the health service, along with a rise in the most serious ambulance call-outs and delays in discharging patients into community and social care.