More county lines closed than ever before in week of police action against drugs

Police forces across the UK have shut down county lines drug operations in a week of action (Joe Giddens/PA)

Police have pledged to be relentless in their pursuit of drug dealers as they revealed they have shut down 172 county lines in a week and arrested hundreds of people suspected of being involved in the illegal activity.

The seven-day focus on such crime saw forces from across the UK shut down more county lines than ever before, the National Police Chiefs’ Council said.

A so-called intensification week from October 3-9 resulted in 1,360 people being arrested – and 321 weapons, more than £2.7 million worth of Class A and B drugs, and some £987,562 in cash all seized.

A photograph of drugs seized during a week of action against county lines (Met Police/PA)

County lines – the term used to describe the use of mobile phones to supply drugs from large cities to towns and rural areas – involve the “line holders” who are in charge and “runners”, who are often vulnerable people, being used to deliver the drugs.

Police said such a system of drug distribution leads to serious violence and exploitation.

NPCC lead for county lines, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Graham McNulty, said: “The latest intensification week has seen police forces from across the UK shut down more county lines used by criminals than ever before.

“Our message is clear to anyone running county lines across the country; we will be relentless in our pursuit of you, we will shut down your county lines, we will take drugs off our streets and we will rescue those who are being exploited by you.

“There is no place to hide for these violent county lines criminals and our latest intensification week figures show significant inroads policing has made into these criminal networks with 172 county lines closed during the week.

“Not only that, but we have continued to go after the line holders and arrested over 1,300 criminals involved in county lines and taken extremely dangerous weapons, including 43 firearms, off the street.”

Mr McNulty said that shutting down active lines and catching the criminals behind them is a priority, but added that protecting the vulnerable is also important.

He said: “We have seen that 1,255 vulnerable adults and children have been safeguarded from these violent county lines criminals.

“They have been engaged with by police officers working closely with relevant services, agencies and charities, and referred to the most relevant partner agency for them so they can now look at a brighter future away from crime and violence.”

Examples of work across the UK included officers in Middlesbrough arresting three people after a number of missing children were found in an address.

The NPCC said the children have been “safeguarded” and the suspects have been charged with modern slavery offences and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary carried out 15 raids across Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, Bedfordshire and London, and seized more than £508,000 in drugs, more than £20,000 in cash as well as assets including vehicles, jewellery and clothing. Weapons including push daggers and knives were also seized.

The Metropolitan Police seized 7kg worth of cocaine found inside DJ equipment, the NPCC added.

James Simmonds-Read, national manager of The Children’s Society’s Prevention programme, welcomed the arrest of those who “cynically groom and coerce young people to move drugs in county lines operations”.

He said: “Too often across the country, children are not identified as having been exploited and offered support, and our Look Closer campaign works closely with police and other professionals to help change that.

“Look Closer also highlights how the public can help police and other professionals by looking out for signs of children being groomed and exploited in the community and online and reporting concerns.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “County Lines bring violence and misery to communities across the country, and it is vital we stamp them out.

“I welcome these recent operational successes, and we are continuing to support these impressive operations by providing up to £145m over the next three years through our County Lines programme.