What the papers say – October 12

The Wednesday papers are led by a warning from the Bank of England over intervention in the UK’s debt markets.

The Times, Financial Times and The Daily Telegraph report the Bank will end its emergency debt-buying programme on Friday, with pension funds urged to balance their books before then.

THE TIMES: Threat to pensions as Bank cuts its support

Financial Times, UK edition, for Wednesday 12 October

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Sterling falls as Bank pulls plug on pension help'

Meanwhile, The Guardian and i lead with the Government implementing a cap on the revenues of renewable energy companies.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 12 October 2022: Power giants to face windfall tax after all as Truss delivers U-turn

I: Truss bids to silence rebels with cap on energy profits

The Independent says No 10 is also considering reversing the tax cuts outlined in Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: No10 orders review of tax cuts as warnings grow

Elsewhere, the Daily Express leads with King Charles ordering a “slimmed-down coronation” to reflect the nation’s cost-of-living crisis, while the Daily Mail carries calls for the May bank holiday to be moved to mark the May 6 coronation.

EXPRESS: King demands coronation to reflect costs crisis

MAIL: Now move bank holiday for the Coronation!

The Sun reports the primary suspect in the Madeleine McCann case has been charged with a sex attack on a girl days before Maddie vanished.

Tomorrow's front page: Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner has been charged with a sex attack on a girl just days before the Brit tot vanished

The mother of James Bulger has pled for Prime Minister Liz Truss to block her son’s killer’s bid for freedom, according to the Daily Mirror.

Metro carries the latest from the court case of “alleged baby killer” Lucy Letby.

Metro: 'TRUST ME, I'M A NURSE' - Court told of moment mum found medic 'killing her baby'

And the Daily Star says an online scammer tricked a woman out of £27,000 by pretending to be an astronaut stranded in space.