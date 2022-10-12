King holds audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss and Malaysian royals

The King met Prime Minister Liz Truss during their weekly audience at Buckingham Palace in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The King has held an audience with the Prime Minister at Buckingham Palace.

Charles met Liz Truss on Wednesday evening, with the pair pictured shaking hands.

It came after Ms Truss faced Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament, where she insisted she will not cut spending to balance the books as economists and the financial markets continued to question her plans.

The King also held an audience with the King and Queen of Malaysia (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Ms Truss told MPs she is “absolutely” not planning public spending reductions, but insisted taxpayers’ money will be used well.