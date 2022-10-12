First-ever amber alert issued as blood stocks fall critically low

NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) has declared its first-ever amber alert as blood supplies dropped to a critically low level.
Hospitals have been told to implement plans to protect their stocks, meaning non-urgent operations requiring blood could be postponed to ensure they are prioritised for patients who need them most.
A spokeswoman for NHSBT said current overall blood stocks in the NHS stand at 3.1 days but levels of O type blood have fallen to below two days.
O negative blood is the universal blood type which can be given to everyone.
It is vitally important during emergencies and when the blood type of the recipient is unknown.
Existing O negative and O positive donors are now being asked to book in at blood donor centres to give blood.
Around one in seven people have O negative blood.
Air ambulances and emergency response vehicles carry O negative supplies for emergencies.
The current amber alert is also thought to be due to ongoing staffing issues, with more staff needed to work at donor sessions.