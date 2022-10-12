Channel crossings continue as more migrants arrive in Kent

Children wrapped in blankets being carried to safety

Children wrapped in blankets were carried to safety as Channel crossings continued for the fifth day in a row.

Migrants were taken to Dungeness beach in Kent on Wednesday after making the journey, with several youngsters pictured being helped ashore from a packed lifeboat by the crew.

More than 35,600 people have arrived in the UK so far this year after attempting the treacherous trip from France, crossing the world’s busiest shipping lanes in dinghies and other small boats.

Children were carried to safety on Wednesday as Channel crossings continued (Gareth Fuller/PA)

On Tuesday, 374 people were detected in seven boats, the Ministry of Defence said.

This followed 539 on Monday, 1,065 on Sunday and 46 on Saturday.

There have been 2,606 crossings recorded in October so far, PA news agency analysis of Government figures shows.

The crossings continue as the Government faces another legal challenge against its plan to send migrants to Rwanda.

Charity Asylum Aid’s case is due to be heard by High Court judges on Thursday after similar challenges were made last month.

Deportation flights are on hold while legal disputes continue.

The court is expected to give its ruling on all the cases at the same time at a later date.

Since former home secretary Priti Patel announced the deal with the east African nation in April, 30,339 people have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel.

The latest court case comes as former Home Office permanent secretary Sir Philip Rutnam told an Institute for Government talk it would be “completely inappropriate” for the department’s staff to campaign against the Rwanda plan.

He said it is “not professional conduct” to “express opposition to the Government’s policy”.

Earlier this year, a Twitter account called Our Home Office, purporting to be run by staff in the department, was set up expressing its support for refugees amid reports some civil servants oppose the plan.

During the discussion, he also told the audience that civil servants at a “relatively junior level” within the department are tasked with making key decisions on asylum cases.