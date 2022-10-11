Notification Settings

Virgin Media cuts price of social tariff broadband package

UK NewsPublished:

The package, which is aimed at people receiving Universal Credit, has had its price cut by 16%.

A broadband cable and router

Virgin Media has cut the price of its social tariff broadband package in response to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The telecoms giant confirmed its Essential Broadband package, which is aimed at those people receiving Universal Credit, will drop to £12.50 a month for all new and existing customers.

The package, which offers speeds of 15Mbps, is also being joined by a new speed tier, Virgin Media said, which will offer faster 50Mbps broadband for £20 a month as part of a package called Essential Broadband Plus.

Both plans have no fixed-term contract or activation fee.

“We have a long history of stepping up in tough times and now is no different,” Virgin Media chief operating officer Jeff Dodds said.

“Connectivity remains an essential part of our lives, so we are boosting the support we provide to those who need it most in the cost-of-living crisis.

“We’re taking steps to increase awareness of our social broadband plans, while making it easier to sign up, and are calling on the Government to cut VAT on social tariffs which we will directly pass on, helping those struggling most to save even more.

“Through continued network investment and a range of products at different price points and speeds, we consistently provide incredible value to customers and will keep playing our part in this challenging climate.”

Earlier this year, the company confirmed it was working to implement automated checks for customers to help confirm their eligibility for social tariffs with the firm.

Virgin Media said once in place, this would also allow it to expand its social tariff schemes to also apply to those receiving pension credit and other benefits for the first time.

