Just Stop Oil protesters block fire engine and ambulance in London demonstration

Just Stop Oil protest

Just Stop Oil protesters have blocked emergency vehicles after staging a demonstration in west London on Tuesday.

Separate videos shared online show both a fire engine and an ambulance on blue lights unable to get through traffic after 32 protesters blocked three roads in Knightsbridge and Brompton Road, stopping traffic in each direction, with some gluing themselves to the asphalt.

One video showed a stationary fire engine in the middle of a junction near Knightsbridge Underground Station, with protesters blocking both the road behind and in front of the fire engine.

Campaigners from Just Stop Oil during a protest in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Just Stop Oil later tweeted a video showing protesters moving out of the way of a fire engine with the caption: “Just Stop Oil supporters pause roadblock to let fire engine through.”

This is the group’s 11th consecutive day of disruption in London with protesters demanding the Government halt all new oil and gas licences and consents.