Man accused of dumping milk in protests pleads not guilty to criminal damage

Animal Rebellion activist Steve Bone, 40, of Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, leaves Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court, London

A protester may have caused £100,000 in damage after allegedly pouring milk onto the carpet of a high-end London department store, a court has heard.

Steve Bone, 40, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, of Animal Rebellion, is accused of targeting Fortnum & Mason and Selfridges on Friday along with Sofia Fernandes Pontes, 26.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of criminal damage in relation to the alleged Fortnum & Mason incident at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday afternoon.

Prosecutors told the court the alleged incident took place at 11.30am.

The court heard they each allegedly took a basket with 20 bottles of milk to a value of £38 and emptied their contents on to goods and the carpet at the store.

The cost of the damage to the carpet, which was laid a year ago, was said to be unknown at this stage but would exceed £5,000, while the estimated total cost should the entire carpet need replacing was £100,000, the court heard.

Bone also indicated a not guilty plea for a charge of theft at the store as well one count of theft and one count of criminal damage in relation to the alleged incident a Selfridges.

He is accused of causing £273 of damage in that incident.

Bone, who is unemployed, was granted conditional bail not to visit the two stores and will appear at Southwark Crown Court on November 7.