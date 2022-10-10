Independence will create partnership of equals in UK, Sturgeon to say

SNP conference

Scottish independence will create a partnership of equals in the UK, Nicola Sturgeon is expected to tell delegates at the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

Ms Sturgeon will close the party’s conference by telling delegates that the nations of the UK and the Republic of Ireland, will “always be the closest of friends, always be family”.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, the First Minister was asked about any announcements she would make in her speech. She said she will have “more to say” on the cost-of-living crisis “and a host of other things as well”.

She also rejected claims there was a lack of policy commitments during the conference.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the SNP conference (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ms Sturgeon is expected to say: “Scottish independence can reset and renew the whole notion of nations working together for the common good.

“England, Scotland, Wales, the island of Ireland. We will always be the closest of friends. We will always be family. But we can achieve a better relationship, a true partnership of equals, when we win Scotland’s independence.”

She is also expected to accuse the UK Government of “Westminster’s denial of Scottish democracy. Full frontal attacks on devolution. A basic lack of respect. It is these which are causing tension and fraying the bonds between us”.

The First Minister was criticised on Sunday for saying to the BBC: “I detest the Tories and everything they stand for.”

Last week Ms Sturgeon announced plans for the publication in the days after the conference of the latest paper on independence, laying out the Government’s proposals for the economy and the arguments before the Supreme Court.

That paper, she will tell party members, will lay out how energy bills in an independent Scotland will be cheaper and more secure.

She will also outline plans to repeal “anti-trade union legislation”, end the age disparity in the minimum wage and show how businesses will benefit from leaving the UK.

“In short, with independence we will show how we can break with the low productivity, high inequality Brexit-based UK economy,” she will say.