Barristers vote to end strike action after accepting Government pay offer

UK NewsPublished:

Criminal Bar Association members had been on a continuous walkout.

A barrister holding a wig

Criminal barristers in England and Wales have voted to end strike action after accepting a Government pay offer.

The Criminal Bar Association (CBA) announced the results of the ballot on Monday after members voted last week.

Criminal barristers protest
Barristers belonging to the CBA had been taking part in a continuous walkout after a row with the Government over fees and conditions intensified (PA)

In a statement on Twitter, the body said: “The Criminal Bar has voted to accept the proposal made by the Government.

“With 57% voting to accept the offer made by Government, action is suspended from 18.00hrs this evening.”

The vote came after the CBA held talks with Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis and he proposed further reforms to Government-set fees for legal aid advocacy work.

The offer represents “further investment of £54 million in the criminal bar and solicitors”, according to the Ministry of Justice.

Barristers belonging to the CBA had been taking part in a continuous walkout after a row with the Government over fees and conditions intensified.

