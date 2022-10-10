50p coin commemorating BBC’s centenary unveiled

The 50p Silver Proof Coin which commemorates the BBC’s centenary (Royal Mint/PA)

The Royal Mint has unveiled a 50p coin commemorating the BBC’s centenary.

Although the King’s effigy has already been unveiled, the coins will feature an image of the late Queen as they were produced before her death in September and will not be re-struck in order to “minimise waste or unnecessary environmental impact”.

The coin’s depiction of the Queen is expected to create a “high demand” among collectors, a Royal Mint official said.

The coin pays tribute to the BBC’s global reach by showing a broadcasting mast emerging from the earth, and is inscribed with “inform, educate, entertain” – the values set out by Lord Reith when he founded the organisation in 1922.

“Coins are miniature pieces of art which tell the stories of our nation,” Rebecca Morgan, the Royal Mint’s director of collector services, said.

“We are delighted to be working with Britain’s leading national broadcaster to create a special 50p in recognition of their 100 years.

“An ever-present British institution for most people’s lives, the BBC has had a marked influence on our culture and broadcast some of the most extraordinary moments in British history.”With the obverse side of the coin featuring the effigy of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth, we do anticipate a high demand for these coins from collectors.”

BBC director-general Tim Davie said the broadcaster was “honoured” by the commemorative coin, adding that its design “perfectly captures the BBC’s huge reach and impact”.