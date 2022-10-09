Sturgeon: UK Government should be ‘clamouring’ for indyref2 if confident of win

Nicola Sturgeon

The UK Government should be “clamouring” for another vote on Scottish independence if it is confident of winning, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the First Minister said her Government has plans “ready to go” if the Supreme Court rules staging another independence referendum is in the powers of Holyrood.

The court will hear arguments this week after a referral from the Lord Advocate on a prospective Bill legislating for a referendum.

Nicola Sturgeon was speaking during the SNP conference in Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Speaking as the SNP conference continued in Aberdeen, Ms Sturgeon hit out at the UK Government’s continuing opposition to granting another vote.

“I believe very firmly – and I think this is a bit of an iron law of politics – if the other side of this debate really believed people in Scotland didn’t want a referendum and if they really believed that people in Scotland would vote against independence, they’d be the ones clamouring for a referendum,” the First Minister said.

When asked if it is possible the UK Government wants to avoid the “disruption” that would stem from a referendum, the First Minister said: “Disruption? Perish the thought we would have disruption in people’s lives right now.

“The disruption that people are suffering right now are coming from decisions that have been imposed on Scotland against our will.”

Ms Sturgeon pointed to Brexit and the UK Government’s mini-budget as decisions imposed on Scotland.

She also says she believes a boycott of a second referendum would not happen.

“If the Supreme Court paves the way for a lawful referendum next year, I think the vast majority of the people of Scotland would take part in that,” she said.

“The UK Government might decide to say they don’t want them to take part in that, but I don’t think that is going to prevail.