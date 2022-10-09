Scottish airline Loganair put up for sale

Loganair routes

The UK’s largest regional airline Loganair has been put up for sale.

Scottish brothers Stephen and Peter Bond, who have owned the business for the last 25 years, are looking for new owners for the Glasgow-based airline.

The company flies 44 aircraft to more than 40 destinations across Europe and the British Isles, according to its website,

Company figures show it flies up to 1,000 flights a week and employs more than 900 people.

The airline’s chief executive, Jonathan Hinkles, told the BBC: “The airline is trading profitably and has repaid its Covid-19 bank debt ahead of schedule.

“It will very much continue to operate as it is today, with no changes to routes, services or employment.

“Passenger numbers are growing and 50% ahead of pre-pandemic levels, and our fleet renewal programme is also well advanced, continuing apace over the coming months.”

He added: “The Bonds – Stephen is now 72, Peter is 61 – are committed to finding the right future owner for Loganair, who will act as its custodian for the next generation, just as they and previous owners have done.