Five-year-old girl among victims of Creeslough explosion

UK NewsPublished:

The incident took place in the small Co Donegal village on Friday.

Ten red candles at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough, Co Donegal, for the victims of the Applegreen service station explosion
A five-year-old girl and her father are among the 10 people named as victims of the devastating explosion at a petrol station in Ireland.

Police are continuing to investigate the blast that ripped through the Applegreen service station and convenience store in Creeslough, Co Donegal, on Friday afternoon.

Five-year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe, one of the 10 victims of the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal
The huge explosion claimed the lives of 10 local people who have now been named by police.

Those who died were 48-year-old James O’Flaherty, 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher, 49-year-old Martin McGill, 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, 59-year-old Hugh Kelly, 49-year-old Martina Martin, 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

Police said a man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at St James’s Hospital in Dublin.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Firefighters leave the scene of the explosion (Brian Lawless/PA)

The seven other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in a stable condition.

