Deaths in England and Wales 6% above average during summer heatwaves

Sunset

Deaths in England and Wales that occurred during this summer’s heatwaves were 6% higher than normal for the time of year, new analysis shows.

A total of 56,303 deaths took place during five periods of hot weather between mid-June and late August, 3,271 deaths above the long-term average, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The largest number of extra deaths – also known as “excess deaths” – was between July 10 and 25, when 2,227 took place, 10.4% above average.

We’ve published joint analysis with @UKHSA analysing the impact of the summer heat-periods on deaths. A heat-period is defined as day(s) on which a Level 3 Heat Health Alert is issued and/or when the mean Central England Temperature is greater than 20°C https://t.co/4dXXCw99P4 pic.twitter.com/KEx6fl5Jpu — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) October 7, 2022

This coincided with the country enduring some of the hottest temperatures ever recorded in the UK, including a new high of 40.3C on July 19 at Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

Each hot spell was followed by several days that saw a fall in deaths to below average, however.

This could mean that deaths among elderly and vulnerable people were “brought forward” by the heat and took place earlier than would otherwise have been the case.

There were 5,017 deaths above average among people aged 70 and over across the five heat periods, compared with 1,749 deaths below average in those aged below 70.

.@UKHSA data shows across all heat-periods, adjusting for registration delays, the estimated total excess mortality (excluding #COVID19) was 2,803 for the most vulnerable age group (ages 65+). This is the highest number since the 2004 Heatwave plan for England was introduced. pic.twitter.com/W5ZY29dXOV — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) October 7, 2022

Sarah Caul, ONS head of mortality analysis at the ONS, said: “During the UK summer of record-breaking temperatures, there was an increase in deaths. However, these spikes around the hottest days were followed by periods of below average mortality.

“This is likely to be a result of short-term mortality displacement, especially among older age groups, where people died a few days or weeks earlier than expected.

“This trend is consistent with what we have seen in previous summers with heatwave periods.