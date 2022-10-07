Boy charged with murder of 14-year-old in Gateshead

Gateshead incident

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Gateshead.

Northumbria Police found Tomasz Oleszak with “injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed article” in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate at just after 8pm on Monday.

The force confirmed that a 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder, attempted wounding with intent and having a bladed article in a public place.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court at 10am today.