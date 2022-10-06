Only 20% of trains will run on Saturday due to rail strike

Empty platforms at King's Cross station

Only about 20% of normal train services will run on Saturday due to another strike by workers, Network Rail said.

Around half of the network will be closed all day and trains will only operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Passengers are being urged to “only travel by train if absolutely necessary”.

More than 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 15 train operating companies will walk out on Saturday in a row over jobs, pay and conditions.

Services will start later than normal on Sunday morning as workers return to duties.

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s chief negotiator, said: “Despite our best efforts to compromise and find a breakthrough in talks, rail unions remain intent on continuing and co-ordinating their strike action.

“This means railway staff forgo even more of their pay unnecessarily, passengers’ lives are disrupted once again and the railway’s recovery from the pandemic is further damaged.

“We’re asking passengers who want to travel this Saturday to only do so if absolutely necessary.