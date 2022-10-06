Fleetwood Mac memorabilia to go under the hammer in US

Headless shot of Mick Fleetwood with mirror balls hanging from his waistcoat

A collection of more than 700 Fleetwood Mac memorabilia items is expected to fetch thousands when it goes under the hammer in December.

The sale will include items belonging to three members of the award-winning British-American rock band – Mick Fleetwood and Christine and John McVie – from throughout their five-decade music careers.

Lots include instruments, awards, wardrobe items, equipment and memorabilia from the trio’s landmark recordings, live performances and appearances, as well as furnishings, artwork, jewelry, and personal items from their homes.

Highlights of the auction include Fleetwood’s Rumours album cover attire hanging balls, which are estimated to go for between 100-200,000 dollars (£88-176,000) (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

The sale will be hosted by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, with a portion of proceeds going to MusiCares, on December 3 and 4.

The musician’s stage-played talking drum, 40-inch Zildjian traditional gong, Bill Clinton-signed drumhead and farewell concert setlist, as well as his 1998 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame award, will also feature in the sale.

Christine McVie’s Yamaha C3 ‘Songbird’ baby grand piano, will also be on sale (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

Christine McVie’s Rumours photo-matched album cover-worn dress and Yamaha C3 “Songbird” baby grand piano, are expected to go for up to 20,000 dollars (£17,600) and 60,000 dollars (£53,000) respectively.

John McVie’s Rumours photo-matched custom alembic “continuously fretted” stainless steel fingerboard electric bass guitar is expected to fetch 40-60,000 dollars (£35-53,000).

The instrument was used extensively by John McVie both in studio and onstage from 1976 to 1980, notably on The Chain, which features one of the most iconic bass breaks in the history of rock and roll.

A bass guitar used by John McVie on the hit song The Chain, will feature in the sale (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

Despite its tumultuous history, Fleetwood Mac became one of the well-known rock bands of the 1970s and 80s, comprising Fleetwood and the McVies, as well as Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks.

Perhaps their best known record Rumours, released in 1977, became one of the best-selling albums of all time, and included hits such as Go Your Own Way, Second Hand News and You Make Loving Fun.

In addition to several multi-platinum tracks, the record sold over 40 million copies worldwide.

Despite its sometimes tumultuous history, Fleetwood Mac became one of the well known rock bands of the 1970s and 80s (Greg Allen/PA)

Buckingham was acrimoniously fired in 2018, later taking his former bandmates to court over the dismissal.

“Julien’s Auctions is honored to offer this exceptional collection of music history coming directly from the legendary three members of one of the most influential and rock and roll bands of all time, Fleetwood Mac,” said Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions.