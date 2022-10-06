Andy Burnham: Remove Avanti’s contract unless trains are reinstated soon

An Avanti West Coast train

Avanti West Coast should be stripped of its contract unless axed services are reinstated soon, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said.

The Labour mayor wrote to Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan warning that the company’s existing plans for increasing its timetable will cause “two more months of chaos”.

The operator reduced its timetable from seven trains per hour to just four per hour on August 14.

Andy Burnham has repeatedly criticised Avanti West Coast (Peter Byrne/PA)

This involved running just an hourly service in each direction between Manchester and London, compared with three per hour previously.

The changes were made to cut short-notice cancellations after a sharp decline in the number of drivers voluntarily working on rest days for extra pay.