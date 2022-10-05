The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed the most popular first names for babies in 2021 using birth registration data from across the United Kingdom, with some changes in both the boys and girls lists.

New names have appeared in the top 10 at the expense of others which have been popular for decades.

In the boys list, Oliver - the most popular name for eight consecutive years - has been replaced at the top by Noah, which was fourth in 2020 and 16th in 2011. Meanwhile, Jack - misses out on a spot in the top 10 for the first time since 1996.

Meanwhile Florence and Willow make the top 10 names for girls for the first time in 26 years. Along with Freya, they replace Isabella, Rosie and Sophia. Olivia remains top for the sixth year running.

In total, 4,525 baby boys were named Noah in 2021, and 3,649 girls were named Olivia, up from 3,640 in 2020.

James Tucker, Head of Health and Life Events Analysis at the ONS said: "Noah has replaced Oliver as the most popular name for boys in 2021, moving Oliver into second place and ending an eight-year reign at the top. Olivia remained the most popular girls name in 2021, having held the top spot since 2016.

"Interestingly, Noah was not top in any of the English regions, but has risen up the ranks in most regions since last year to take first place overall."

New entries to the top 100 baby names were:



🆕 Lara, Beatrice and Sara

🆕 Blake, Brody, Kai, Rupert, Tobias and Nathan



Largest movers were:



⬆️ Brody, up 36 spaces to 90th place

⬆️ Olive, up 25 spaces to 74th place

Research suggested that famous figures - both real and fictional - have again influenced naming trends.

The ONS said Luca entered the top 30, partly in thanks to the Pixar fantasy film of the same name: from fewer than 200 boys being named Luca in 1996, there were more than 1,800 last year.

Names such as Ezra and Mabel have also seen large increases in popularity thanks to singers George Ezra and Mabel.

Mr Tucker also pointed out names that are falling out of favour.

"Leslie has had relatively little popularity in recent years with fewer than seven boys named each year since 2018," he added. "Others such as Clifford, Nigel and Norman have not fared much better with ten or fewer boys being named.

"Girls' names such as Glenda and Kerry, that were more common before, are also becoming endangered and we have seen less than five girls being named each year since 2018."

Here are the top 100 names in 2021 for boys and girls.

Most popular baby boy names

Noah Oliver George Arthur Muhammad Leo Harry Oscar Archie Henry Theodore Freddie Jack Charlie Theo Alfie Jacob Thomas Finley Arlo William Lucas Roman Tommy Isaac Teddy Alexander Luca Edward James Joshua Albie Elijah Max Mohammed Reuben Mason Sebastian Rory Jude Louie Benjamin Ethan Adam Hugo Joseph Reggie Ronnie Harrison Louis Ezra Jaxon Logan Daniel Zachary Samuel Dylan Albert Hudson Hunter Frederick David Rowan Jesse Frankie Toby Oakley Grayson Carter Riley Felix Finn Bobby Blake Sonny Caleb Gabriel Michael Jasper Alfred Otis Stanley Milo Mohammad Ralph Liam Chester Ellis Elliot Brody Charles Kai Rupert Yusuf Harvey Ollie Jackson Tobias Nathan Myles

Most popular baby girl names