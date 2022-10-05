The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed the most popular first names for babies in 2021 using birth registration data from across the United Kingdom, with some changes in both the boys and girls lists.
New names have appeared in the top 10 at the expense of others which have been popular for decades.
In the boys list, Oliver - the most popular name for eight consecutive years - has been replaced at the top by Noah, which was fourth in 2020 and 16th in 2011. Meanwhile, Jack - misses out on a spot in the top 10 for the first time since 1996.
Meanwhile Florence and Willow make the top 10 names for girls for the first time in 26 years. Along with Freya, they replace Isabella, Rosie and Sophia. Olivia remains top for the sixth year running.
In total, 4,525 baby boys were named Noah in 2021, and 3,649 girls were named Olivia, up from 3,640 in 2020.
James Tucker, Head of Health and Life Events Analysis at the ONS said: "Noah has replaced Oliver as the most popular name for boys in 2021, moving Oliver into second place and ending an eight-year reign at the top. Olivia remained the most popular girls name in 2021, having held the top spot since 2016.
"Interestingly, Noah was not top in any of the English regions, but has risen up the ranks in most regions since last year to take first place overall."
Research suggested that famous figures - both real and fictional - have again influenced naming trends.
The ONS said Luca entered the top 30, partly in thanks to the Pixar fantasy film of the same name: from fewer than 200 boys being named Luca in 1996, there were more than 1,800 last year.
Names such as Ezra and Mabel have also seen large increases in popularity thanks to singers George Ezra and Mabel.
Mr Tucker also pointed out names that are falling out of favour.
"Leslie has had relatively little popularity in recent years with fewer than seven boys named each year since 2018," he added. "Others such as Clifford, Nigel and Norman have not fared much better with ten or fewer boys being named.
"Girls' names such as Glenda and Kerry, that were more common before, are also becoming endangered and we have seen less than five girls being named each year since 2018."
Here are the top 100 names in 2021 for boys and girls.
Most popular baby boy names
Noah
Oliver
George
Arthur
Muhammad
Leo
Harry
Oscar
Archie
Henry
Theodore
Freddie
Jack
Charlie
Theo
Alfie
Jacob
Thomas
Finley
Arlo
William
Lucas
Roman
Tommy
Isaac
Teddy
Alexander
Luca
Edward
James
Joshua
Albie
Elijah
Max
Mohammed
Reuben
Mason
Sebastian
Rory
Jude
Louie
Benjamin
Ethan
Adam
Hugo
Joseph
Reggie
Ronnie
Harrison
Louis
Ezra
Jaxon
Logan
Daniel
Zachary
Samuel
Dylan
Albert
Hudson
Hunter
Frederick
David
Rowan
Jesse
Frankie
Toby
Oakley
Grayson
Carter
Riley
Felix
Finn
Bobby
Blake
Sonny
Caleb
Gabriel
Michael
Jasper
Alfred
Otis
Stanley
Milo
Mohammad
Ralph
Liam
Chester
Ellis
Elliot
Brody
Charles
Kai
Rupert
Yusuf
Harvey
Ollie
Jackson
Tobias
Nathan
Myles
Most popular baby girl names
Olivia
Amelia
Isla
Ava
Ivy
Freya
Lily
Florence
Mia
Willow
Rosie
Sophia
Isabella
Grace
Daisy
Sienna
Poppy
Elsie
Emily
Ella
Evelyn
Phoebe
Sofia
Evie
Charlotte
Harper
Millie
Matilda
Maya
Sophie
Alice
Emilia
Isabelle
Ruby
Luna
Maisie
Aria
Penelope
Mila
Bonnie
Eva
Hallie
Eliza
Ada
Violet
Esme
Arabella
Imogen
Jessica
Delilah
Lottie
Chloe
Thea
Layla
Eleanor
Aurora
Margot
Mabel
Erin
Elizabeth
Emma
Scarlett
Harriet
Lola
Nancy
Orla
Ayla
Rose
Zara
Iris
Robyn
Bella
Molly
Olive
Maria
Lyla
Maeve
Ellie
Gracie
Lyra
Darcie
Maryam
Edith
Heidi
Lucy
Myla
Amelie
Amber
Hannah
Summer
Eden
Jasmine
Elodie
Clara
Holly
Lilly
Anna
Lara
Beatrice
Sara