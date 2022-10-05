Police name man who was stabbed to death outside Coventry mosque

#ARRESTS | A man fatally stabbed in Coventry has been named as Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz – as we've made more arrests & continue to appeal for information.

We detained four more people in connection with the death of the 52-year-old on Sunday evening.

