Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dog attack victim named by police

UK NewsPublished:

Ann Dunn, 65, died at the scene of the incident in Kirkdale, Liverpool, on Monday.

Police tape
Police tape

A woman who was killed in a dog attack has been named by police.

Ann Dunn, 65, died at the scene of the incident, which happened at a home in Kirkdale, Liverpool, on Monday.

Five American bulldogs were handed over and humanely destroyed following the incident, Merseyside Police said.

A force spokesman said a 31-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control has since been released on conditional bail.

Police were called to the house in St Brigid’s Crescent by the North West Ambulance Service at 4.25pm.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

The investigation is continuing, the force spokesman said.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News