Archbishops apologise as review finds hundreds of ‘new’ alleged CofE abuse cases

The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell (left) and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby have apologised after the report revealed 'new' cases of abuse (Justin Tallis/PA)

Leading Archbishops have apologised and spoken of their “profound shame” after a review found hundreds of “new” cases of alleged abuse by Church of England (CofE) officials, mostly against children and vulnerable adults.

The CofE said independent reviewers assessed 75,000 files, some dating back to the 1940s, as it published the national Past Cases Review 2 (PCR2) on Wednesday.

The report identified 383 “new” cases of alleged abuse, which included cases which had been dealt with previously but in a way which did not meet modern safeguarding standards.

Of these cases, 168 related to children, 149 to vulnerable adults, and 27 cases were recorded as fitting both these categories.

Data on the alleged perpetrators showed 242 cases related to clergy, with 53 regarding church officers and 41 volunteers whose roles included engaging with children.

In a joint statement, the Archbishops of Canterbury and York apologised and said the findings illustrated the failings of the church’s leadership.

The Archbishops, Justin Welby and Stephen Cottrell, said: “It is always with great sadness and profound shame that we, again and again, come face-to-face with the brokenness and failings of our church in its day-to-day interactions and in its processes and leadership.

“There are no possible excuses, no rationalisations for our church’s failure to share the love of God and value each and every person.

“PCR2 was our next step in extending our search for the truth and being satisfied that past abuses and the misery suffered by survivors, victims and their families was uncovered.

“As a matter of priority, we took immediate action to manage concerns with procedures in place to best support the needs of the victim.

“This was the very least that children and vulnerable adults who have experienced such abuse deserved and was at the heart of our approach.

“Our aspiration is for a church where children, young people and the vulnerable can worship, learn, socialise and develop in a safe and caring environment, with the knowledge they have a voice and can confidently raise concerns.

“We sincerely apologise for our failures and want to reach out to those who are still suffering from the pain and misery they endured.

“We extend this apology to wider family members affected from this past abuse.

“We are so sorry that this ever happened. It was not your fault and you are not to blame.

“We should have been better at listening and responding to survivors’ and victims’ concerns.

“Our faith compels us to take safeguarding with the utmost seriousness; to prevent abuse from occurring; responding appropriately where it has in support of our undertaking to making church communities and institutions safer places.”