Truss pledges ‘responsible’ approach to public finances as benefits battle looms

UK NewsPublished:

Liz Truss insisted she is committed to supporting the vulnerable but has so far refused to confirm that benefits will keep up with inflation.

Liz Truss said she has to take a “responsible” approach to the public finances, as she faces a fresh battle with Tory rebels over the level of benefits.

The Prime Minister has so far refused to confirm whether benefits will be uprated in line with soaring inflation, meaning some of the poorest households could face a real-terms cut in their income.

Critics who forced Ms Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to perform a humiliating U-turn over the plan to abolish the 45p tax rate for top earners are now stepping up pressure on the Government to confirm that benefits will increase to match rising prices.

Ms Truss said she is “committed to supporting the most vulnerable” but “we have to be fiscally responsible”.

Benefits are usually uprated in line with the consumer price index (CPI) rate of inflation from September, with the rise coming into effect the following April.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies estimates that each percentage point rise in CPI adds £1.6 billion to welfare spending.

Ms Truss told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We are going to have to make decisions about how we bring down debt as a proportion of GDP in the medium term.

“I am very committed to supporting the most vulnerable; in fact, in addition to the energy price guarantee we’re also providing an extra £1,200 to the poorest households.

“So we have to look at these issues in the round, we have to be fiscally responsible.”

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

