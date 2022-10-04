Notification Settings

Plea hearing for British man accused of spying put off for second time

UK NewsPublished:

David Smith faces nine charges under the Official Secrets Act dating back to May 2020.

Court artist sketch of David Smith appearing via video link at a previous hearing

The plea hearing for a British man accused of spying for Russia from the British embassy in Berlin has been put off for a second time due to the defence barristers’ strike.

David Smith, 58, who worked as a security guard at the embassy, was due to enter pleas to nine charges under the Official Secrets Act dating back to May 2020.

On Tuesday, Smith appeared at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Wall by videolink from Belmarsh high security jail.

The senior judge put off Smith’s plea hearing until Wednesday October 12, pending the result of a barristers’ ballot which could end industrial action.

The judge confirmed that the trial date of February 13 next year would not be affected.

Smith, who spoke only to confirm his name, was remanded as custody time limits, which had been due to expire within days, were extended.

